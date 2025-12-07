Hall scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

The winger snapped his seven-game goal drought when a Jackson Blake shot deflected in off Hall's skate. The 34-year-old Hall had just one helper during that quiet stretch. He's mostly been on the fourth line this season, though the Hurricanes are deep enough to get all their forwards involved a fair amount, and Hall also sees power-play time. He's at six goals, 14 points, 43 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-7 rating over 27 appearances. His tally was his first power-play point of the campaign.