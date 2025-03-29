Hall tallied a power-play goal and fired three shots on net in Friday's 4-1 win over Montreal.

Hall extended his goal streak to three games in the second period with a power-play tally. The 33-year-old winger has been on fire offensively, netting 10 points in his last eight games. Hall has 17 goals, 37 points and 128 shots on net in 68 games this season. With his marker Friday, he set his best mark for points in a regular season since the 2021-22 campaign. Hall has thrived on the second line and top-power play unit while gaining exposure to talented playmakers such as Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. With the fantasy playoffs upon us, Hall can benefit rosters in all fantasy formats down the stretch.