Hall scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Hall's second-period tally was the game-winner, and he also set up a Logan Stankoven goal in the third. The 34-year-old Hall has been shuffled up into a top-six role lately, and he's responded with three points over his last two contests two end an eight-game slump. He's up to eight goals, 20 points, 68 shots on net, 24 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 42 outings this season.