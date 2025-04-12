Hall (rest) won't play Saturday against the Rangers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Hall will get the day off Saturday with the Hurricanes locked into a playoff spot. The 33-year-old forward has nine goals and 24 points in 46 games since joining Carolina.
