Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Scores again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.
Hall has two goals and an assist through two games this season. He's making the most of his fourth-line role, though that usage isn't as concerning on a team with plenty of depth throughout the lineup. Hall has added four shots on net and a plus-1 rating. As long as he can avoid slumps, he'll be a decent depth option in fantasy, particularly if he continues to see power-play minutes.
