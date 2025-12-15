Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Scores against Philly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall scored a goal in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.
The fact that Hall plays a bottom-six role for the Hurricanes is perhaps the best example of how stacked this lineup is. He's been productive of late and has points in five of his last eight contests, tallying two goals, three assists, 16 shots, three blocked shots and three shots on goal over that stretch.
