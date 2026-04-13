Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Set to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (undisclosed) is expected to play against Philadelphia on Monday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
After sitting out Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah, Hall will return to a top-line role against the Flyers on Monday. He will also see time on the first power-play unit. Hall has 18 goals and 48 points in 79 appearances this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: One of each Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Two points against Bruins•
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Nets 300th career goal•
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Closing in on 1,000 games played•
-
Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Two helpers in Saturday's win•