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Hall (undisclosed) is expected to play against Philadelphia on Monday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

After sitting out Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah, Hall will return to a top-line role against the Flyers on Monday. He will also see time on the first power-play unit. Hall has 18 goals and 48 points in 79 appearances this season.

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