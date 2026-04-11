Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Sitting out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (undisclosed) won't play against Utah on Saturday.
Hall had three goals and three assists over a five-game point streak, which will end due to Saturday's absence. He has accounted for 18 goals, 48 points, 136 shots on net and 53 hits in 79 appearances this season.
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