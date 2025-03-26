Hall scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

The veteran forward was the only Carolina player to get a puck past Juuse Saros, sweeping in off the wing early in the second period and beating the Nashville netminder with a nifty move to his backhand. Hall scored the Hurricanes' final three goals Sunday in a win over the Ducks, and over the last six contests he's erupted for six goals and eight points, with three of the tallies coming on the man advantage. Hall struggled to make an impact earlier in the season with Chicago, but he's clicked in Carolina and needs four more goals over the team's final 11 games to reach 20 for the eighth time in his career, and the first time since 2021-22.