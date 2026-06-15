Hurricanes' Taylor Hall: Tallies Cup-clinching goal

Hall scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Vegas bungled a zone entry, and Hall took a pass from Jaccob Slavin to get behind the defense. Hall made no mistake on the shot, and his goal at 3:47 of the first period was the game-winner in the Hurricanes' Cup-clinching victory. The 34-year-old had a stellar postseason with seven goals, 12 assists, 55 shots on net, 24 hits, 14 PIM, 13 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 19 appearances. Hall signed a three-year contract extension in April of 2025, so he figures to continue to be a part of the Hurricanes' middle six in 2026-27.