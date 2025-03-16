Hall netted a power-play goal and registered an assist in Saturday's 5-0 shutout win against the Flyers.

Hall found the back of the net just 19 seconds into the second period before assisting Carolina's lone goal of the third period. Not only has Hall scored in back-to-back games, but both tallies have been within the first 30 seconds of the second period. The 33-year-old winger is up to 12 goals, 31 points and 117 shots on net in 63 games this season. Hall is heating up at the right time in fantasy with four points in his last three games. He is five points shy of tying his point total from the 2022 season with the Boston Bruins. With the fantasy playoffs approaching, Hall is a great addition in deeper leagues due to his recent play and new role with Carolina's power play.