Hall scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Edmonton.

Facing the team that selected him first overall way back in the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall delivered his first multi-point effort since Oct. 8, tying the game at 3-3 midway through the second period before having a hand in a third-period Alexander Nikishin tally that wrapped up the scoring. Hall has played six games since returning from an upper-body injury that shelved him for the second half of October and the beginning of November, producing one goal and four points in that span.