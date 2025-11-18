Hall produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Facing the team that traded him to Chicago ahead of the 2024-25 season, Hall helped set up Mark Jankowski's game-winner in the second period before potting an insurance tally himself in the third. It was Hall's first multi-point performance since Opening Night, but he's on a bit of a heater in November, finding the scoresheet in five of the last six games while churning out three goals and six points with 16 shots on net and a plus-3 rating.