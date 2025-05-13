Hall scored the game-winning goal and added an assist Monday in the Hurricanes' 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4 of their second-round series.

With Carolina leading 2-1 in the third period, the veteran winger got sprung for a breakaway by a blue line-to-blue line pass from Jack Roslovic, and Hall made no mistake as he ripped the puck blocker side on Logan Thompson. After managing just one point in the first round against the Devils, Hall has a goal and three points in the last two contests. He'll look to stay hot as the 'Canes try to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a Game 5 win Thursday.