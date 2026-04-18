Hall had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Ottawa in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Saturday.

Hall ripped into the postseason with eight points, including three goals, in his last six regular-season games. His line was responsible for both of Carolina's goals in Saturday's playoff opener. Center Logan Stankoven had a goal and an assist, and Jackson Blake had two helpers. Carolina often receives criticism for its lack of scoring depth, but the second line was certainly dominant in Game 1.