Teravainen (upper body) didn't practice Saturday, Mike Maniscalco of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Teravainen exited Friday's game against St. Louis due to an upper-body injury, so his absence at Saturday's morning skate doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 23-year-old forward should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against Anaheim.

