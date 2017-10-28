Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Absent from practice
Teravainen (upper body) didn't practice Saturday, Mike Maniscalco of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen exited Friday's game against St. Louis due to an upper-body injury, so his absence at Saturday's morning skate doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 23-year-old forward should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against Anaheim.
