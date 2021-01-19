Teravainen was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Tuesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Teravainen exited Monday's win over Nashville with an undisclosed injury, so it appears as though he may be dealing with two separate issues ahead of Thursday's matchup with Florida. At this point the 26-year-old forward should be considered a longshot at best to suit up for the Hurricanes' next contest.
