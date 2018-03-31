Teravainen snapped a three-game scoreless funk with an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

It's been a breakout season for the 23-year-old Finn, who now sits second in team scoring with a career-best 62 points, behind only Sebastian Aho's 64. If not for the mediocre supporting cast he's been saddled with in Raleigh, there's a good chance Teravainen would have surpassed the 70-point mark this season -- he's that good, and should be even better a year from now. Be sure to keep him on your fantasy radars come October.