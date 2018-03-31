Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Adds helper in win over Capitals
Teravainen snapped a three-game scoreless funk with an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
It's been a breakout season for the 23-year-old Finn, who now sits second in team scoring with a career-best 62 points, behind only Sebastian Aho's 64. If not for the mediocre supporting cast he's been saddled with in Raleigh, there's a good chance Teravainen would have surpassed the 70-point mark this season -- he's that good, and should be even better a year from now. Be sure to keep him on your fantasy radars come October.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Adds two points in barnburner•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Finds back of net to continue streak•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Two-point performance Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Sets new high with 16th goal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Helpful in win over Kings•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Ends drought with two goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...