Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Adds late assist
Teravainen notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Teravainen's helper came on a Sebastian Aho empty-net goal to cap a three-goal rally in the third period. Teravainen has amassed nine helpers in the last six games, but he has gone 11 contests without a goal. It hasn't hurt his production overall -- the Finn has 35 points in as many games, with 98 shots on goal and a plus-13 rating in 2019-20.
