Teravainen went plus-3 with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 home win over the Coyotes.

The Finn's been awesome lately, as he's now stretched his point streak to seven games with the heater comprised of four goals and five helpers. Hopefully, Teravainen isn't getting overlooked in fantasy due to his skating for a non-playoff contender in a relatively small hockey market.

