Teravainen produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Both points came in the first period as the Hurricanes built a 4-0 lead. Teravainen has delivered back-to-back two-point performances, and he's got 14 points through 18 games, including 10 goals -- a surge fueled by unsustainable 26.3 percent shooting. Even so, the 29-year-old is nearly halfway to his career high of 23 goals in a season, a mark he set back in 2017-18.