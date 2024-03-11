Teravainen tallied a goal and two assists in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Flames.

Teravainen set up Sebastian Aho's tally in the opening period and Andrei Svechnikov's marker in the second before capping the scoring in the third, directing a feed from Jesperi Kotkaniemi past Dan Vladar. It's the second straight two-point effort from Teravainen -- he now has points in seven consecutive contests, totaling four goals and seven assists in that span. Overall, Teravainen's up to 21 goals and 47 points through 64 games this season.