Teravainen (concussion) returned to practice Friday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

This is a huge step in the right direction for Teravainen, but the 26-year-old forward nonetheless remains without a definite timetable for his return. Teravainen will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so look for that announcement to precede his return to action. He's been sidelined for nearly six weeks with a concussion.