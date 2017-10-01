Teravainen has seemingly shook off the undisclosed injury that held him out of Friday's preseason contest with Washington, as he was able to practice Sunday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

After recording career-bests in games played (81), goals (15), assists (27), and points (42) in 2016-17, Teravainen will be looking to take another step forward in his development in 2017-18. A silky skater with great vision, Teravainen is firmly entrenched in a top-six role for the Canes and will be a vital part of their power play moving forward.