Teravainen (concussion) was activated from injured reserve to play in Tuesday's game against the Stars, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen is back in the lineup for the first time since March 4. The 26-year-old winger should slot into the top six and the top power play. Prior to this injury, he accrued nine points and 31 shots on net across 13 games.
