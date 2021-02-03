Teravainen (undisclosed) had three shots and was minus-1 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Teravainen had missed three games while ramping up his conditioning after getting cleared from the league's COVID-19 protocol. He didn't hit the scoresheet but logged just over 16 minutes of ice time and saw brief action on both specialty teams units. The 26-year-old has two assists through four games this season.