Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Big night offensively
Teravainen scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. He also had three shots.
Teravainen matched his season high with his three-point performance, potting his 10th goal of the season and assisting on two others. The 25-year-old has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last seven games. For the year, Teravainen has 48 points in 50 games, giving him a chance to top his career-high 76 points from a year ago.
