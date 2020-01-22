Teravainen scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. He also had three shots.

Teravainen matched his season high with his three-point performance, potting his 10th goal of the season and assisting on two others. The 25-year-old has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last seven games. For the year, Teravainen has 48 points in 50 games, giving him a chance to top his career-high 76 points from a year ago.