Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Big night on power play
Teravainen picked up two power-play assists in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.
He helped set up the first and last goals of the game for the 'Canes, including Justin Williams' winner midway through the third period. Teravainen has been on a fantasy roller coaster lately -- he's piled up four goals and nine points in three of his last nine games, but been held scoreless in the other six, leaving him with 10 goals and 34 points through 41 contests.
