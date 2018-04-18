Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Blows past career highs
Teravainen's 2017-18 campaign (23 goals, 64 points) shattered previous career highs.
Five goals and 15 assists came with the man advantage, which made Teravainen the top power-play specialist for the Hurricanes. The 23-year-old was second only to Sebastian Aho, 20 years old, in points for Carolina, rounding out a young corps for the Hurricanes' future.
