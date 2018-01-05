Teravainen registered a goal, an assist, two shots and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.

The Finn is up to three goals and five assists through his past eight games and will soon cruise past last season's 15 tallies and 42 points to post new career-high marks across the board. Locked into a go-to offensive role, there's little concern that Teravainen's production is unsustainable. Tabling buy-low offers could pay off, as the 23-year-old winger might be undervalued by some fantasy owners.