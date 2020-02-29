Teravainen scored both goals in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

His two third-period tallies nearly earned the Canes a point in the standings, but Samuel Girard found a game-winner for the Avs late in the frame. Teravainen's production had fallen off a bit lately, as he's managed only four goals and nine points through 12 games in February, but Friday's effort may be a sign the 25-year-old is about heat up again.