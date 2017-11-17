Teravainen registered two assists -- one on the power play -- during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Islanders.

This was Teravainen's third multi-point showing through his past four games, and he has three goals and eight points during the heater. With steady improvement in each season, it appears 2017-18 could prove to be the true breakout for the Finn. Teravainen's recorded six tallies and nine helpers through 17 games, and he's currently in a cushy fantasy setup with a top-line gig and a career-high 3:01 of power-play time per outing.