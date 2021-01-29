Teravainen was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Friday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Teravainen likely will re-enter the lineup for Saturday's home game versus the Stars, nabbing a top-six role along with power-play duties. The 26-year-old posted two points through the first three games before landing in virus protocol. He also recorded 15 goals and 48 assists over 68 games last season.
