Teravainen was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Friday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Teravainen likely will re-enter the lineup for Saturday's home game versus the Stars, nabbing a top-six role along with power-play duties. The 26-year-old posted two points through the first three games before landing in virus protocol. He also recorded 15 goals and 48 assists over 68 games last season.