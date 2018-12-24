Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Collects four points in win
Teravainen registered two goals and two helpers in Sunday's 5-3 win over Boston.
Both Teravainen and Sebastian Aho recorded four points in the win, including a goal and assist while shorthanded for each of the forwards. Teravainen is starting to heat up in December, scoring three goals and 11 points in his last eight games, giving him 29 points on the season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: First three-point effort of season•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Struggling in December•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Heating up•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Two points in loss to Wings•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Nets goal in home loss•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Records multi-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...