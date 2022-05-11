Teravainen dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 5 win over the Bruins.

Teravainen came in with just two points through four playoff games after a 65-point regular season, but he broke out in this one with an assist in each period. The Finnish winger was held without a point on the road in Games 3 and 4, but a better performance from Teravainen in Thursday's Game 6 could help the Hurricanes close the series out in Boston.