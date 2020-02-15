Teravainen recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Teravainen was the middleman between Sebastian Aho and goal-scorer Andrei Svechnikov for the second-period tally. That trio has been very good lately -- Teravainen has racked up three goals and eight helpers over his last 10 outings. The Finn is at 55 points, 150 shots and a plus-20 rating in 57 games while averaging a career-best 19:08 per game.