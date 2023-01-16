Teravainen registered an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Teravainen hasn't scored since the calendar flipped to 2023, but the talented first-line winger does have five helpers over that eight-game span. A paltry shooting percentage (3.9) is cutting into Teravainen's value this season.
