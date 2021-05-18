Teravainen scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Teravainen tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally. The 26-year-old Finn missed a large chunk of the regular season with a concussion, which limited him to 21 appearances. He racked up five goals and 15 points, and the winger should continue to log top-six minutes in the playoffs.