Teravainen recorded two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3.

Teravainen had the primary assist on both of Sebastian Aho's tallies in the contest, the latter being a power-play goal in overtime. The 26-year-old Teravainen is starting to heat up with three assists in his last two games. He's collected five points, 12 PIM, 16 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through nine playoff contests.