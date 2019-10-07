Teravainen recorded two assists, both on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

The 25-year-old now has four points through three games -- all assists, and all on the power play. Teravainen scored a career-high 76 points (21 goals, 55 assists) in 82 games last year, but he seems poised to join the point-a-day club in 2019-20.