Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Dishes two helpers
Teravainen collected a pair of assists and had three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
Teravainen figured in on a pair of third-period goals by Sebastian Aho, turning a 3-2 lead into a 5-2 victory. He sprung Aho on a short-handed breakaway early in the third, then drew a secondary helper on Aho's power-play goal with just over three minutes left in regulation. Teravainen has produced 15 goals and 48 assists in 68 games, the third straight season in which he's topped 60 points.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Carries offense in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Contributes assist•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Tacks on pair of points•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Slides assist•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Stays hot versus Canucks•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Registers two points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.