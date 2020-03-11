Teravainen collected a pair of assists and had three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Teravainen figured in on a pair of third-period goals by Sebastian Aho, turning a 3-2 lead into a 5-2 victory. He sprung Aho on a short-handed breakaway early in the third, then drew a secondary helper on Aho's power-play goal with just over three minutes left in regulation. Teravainen has produced 15 goals and 48 assists in 68 games, the third straight season in which he's topped 60 points.