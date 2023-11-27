Teravainen registered an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Teravainen has two goals and four assists over his last six games. The winger's five shots matched his season high, though his goal-scoring has come in bursts this year. He's at 10 tallies, five helpers, 43 shots and a plus-1 rating through 20 outings while seeing key minutes in all situations.
