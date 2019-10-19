Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Earns power-play assist
Teravainen picked up a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
The Finnish winger has supplied exactly one helper in each of the Hurricanes' three games in California. Teravainen's up to nine points in as many games this year, with five of those points coming on the man advantage.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Maintains point-per-game pace•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Produces assist•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Opens scoring Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Two-point performance Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Dishes two assists Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Pots garbage-time goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.