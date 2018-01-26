Teravainen contributed two goals and chipped in a helper in Thursday's 6-5 win at Montreal.

The pair of tallies snapped an eight-game goal drought for the former Blackhawk, who also skated to a plus-3 in what was a wild back-and-forth victory. With 39 points in 49 games, Teravainen is on the verge of surpassing his career high of 42 set last year in his Hurricanes debut.