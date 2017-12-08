Teravainen collected an even-strength assist in Thursday night's 5-4 overtime road loss to the Sharks.

The Finn was scorching hot with five goals and nine assists Nov. 10 through the 24th, but he's only provided two assists in six games since then. While inconsistent players can be frustrating in fantasy, it's worth practice patience with this one, as Teravainen is up to 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 27 games with seven power-play points to boot.