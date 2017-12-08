Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Etches name on scoresheet
Teravainen collected an even-strength assist in Thursday night's 5-4 overtime road loss to the Sharks.
The Finn was scorching hot with five goals and nine assists Nov. 10 through the 24th, but he's only provided two assists in six games since then. While inconsistent players can be frustrating in fantasy, it's worth practice patience with this one, as Teravainen is up to 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 27 games with seven power-play points to boot.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Stays red hot with three-point night•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Chips in two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores natural hat trick in win over Stars•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Snatches two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: May play Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...