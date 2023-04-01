Teravainen (illness) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against Montreal, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Teravainen, who sat out Thursday's 3-2 loss to Detroit, has accounted for 12 goals, 36 points and 134 shots on net in 63 contests this campaign. He is projected to play alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesse Puljujarvi on Saturday.