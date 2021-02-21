Teravainen (upper body) is expected to miss a couple of games, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen was out Saturday versus the Lightning. Based on the report from Smith, it makes it unlikely to expect Teravainen back in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Lightning. While the Finn is out, Steven Lorentz should see fourth-line minutes.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Two helpers against Chicago•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Piles up four points•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Finally pots first of year•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Back in action•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Good to go•