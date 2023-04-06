Teravainen is expected to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Predators, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen was out for four games with the illness, but it appears he'll draw back in Thursday. Paul Stastny is expected to rotate out of the lineup as a healthy scratch.
