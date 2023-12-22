Teravainen supplied Carolina's lone goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Teravainen deflected the puck into the cage for his 12th goal of the season, effectively matching his scoring total from the 2022-23 campaign. The difference is that he's hit the mark in 35 fewer contests thanks to a career-high shooting percentage (17.5). Teravainen had another opportunity to make an impact in the shootout, but former goalie teammate Alex Nedeljkovic picked up the save to give the Penguins the slight edge at home.