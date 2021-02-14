Teravainen tallied a goal on two shots Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over Dallas.

Teravainen received a backdoor feed in the left circle and beat Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger, giving the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead just seconds after a Carolina power play had expired. It was the first goal in eight games this year for Teravainen, who has scored 15-plus goals in each of his previous four seasons. He could be worth a waiver-wire add if he starts to heat up; the 26-year-old eclipsed 60 points for three straight years prior to 2020-21.